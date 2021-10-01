Wade G W & Inc. Sells 585 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,719. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $184.12 and a one year high of $277.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

