Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,254 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 284,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 112,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.69.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.01. The stock had a trading volume of 231,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,973. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a PE ratio of 284.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

