Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.95. 74,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.