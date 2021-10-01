ZPER Market Capitalization Hits $248,328.48 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $248,328.48 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

