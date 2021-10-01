SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.58.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

