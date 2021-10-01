SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.58.
SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
