Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

