Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,728,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $48.54 on Friday, reaching $2,713.85. The company had a trading volume of 44,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,233. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2,523.53. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.