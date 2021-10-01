Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $$54.64 during midday trading on Friday. 13,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

