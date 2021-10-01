Patriot Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 44,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 733,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,451,610. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.91 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

