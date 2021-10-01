iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

HDV stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $95.67. 8,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

