HBK Investments L P Purchases 426,997 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,997 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 3.92% of Bright Lights Acquisition worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,671,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,718,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,885. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

