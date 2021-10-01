Systelligence LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,307.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $166.93.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

