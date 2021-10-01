Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 3,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

