Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 372,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,181. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

