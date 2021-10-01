Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in September

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the August 31st total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JOSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of JOSMF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. 20,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Josemaria Resources has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.96.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

