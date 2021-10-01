DXdao Price Tops $450.59 on Major Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $450.59 or 0.00945776 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $22.22 million and approximately $217,062.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.82 or 0.00641898 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

