ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025943 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00375817 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001261 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

