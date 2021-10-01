COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $358,236.86 and $26,707.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

COVA

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

