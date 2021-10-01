Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CGJTF traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.40.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

