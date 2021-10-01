Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $533.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

