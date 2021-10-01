Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,072. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.