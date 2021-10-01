BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

