Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,294. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

