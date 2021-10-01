Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,373 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,394,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $203.86. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,460. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $128.13 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.03.

