TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.97

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 38380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$216.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

