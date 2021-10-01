Integrated Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,528. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

