Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,315. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

