Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 2,190,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

