Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,812 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 1.3% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.32. 11,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,686. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

