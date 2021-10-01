92,800 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 121,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,238. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

