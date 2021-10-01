Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,800,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,277,000 after acquiring an additional 764,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,420,000 after acquiring an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,599. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

