Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of IGM traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $405.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,880. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $297.95 and a twelve month high of $432.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.54 and a 200-day moving average of $395.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

