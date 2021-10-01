Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Sells 277,900 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,900 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 3.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHNG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

