Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,772,000 after buying an additional 184,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.55. The stock had a trading volume of 102,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,053. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $255.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.02 and its 200 day moving average is $240.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

