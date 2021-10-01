$0.33 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. McAfee reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,143. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

