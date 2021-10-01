MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $472.97. 16,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,846. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $219.51 and a 52 week high of $518.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,932 shares of company stock valued at $61,136,946. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

