4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $83,771.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00116047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00205193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011946 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FOURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.