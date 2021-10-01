UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 108,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

