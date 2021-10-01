Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $265,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 39,801 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 103,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $54.91. 705,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055,605. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

