MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 69.7% in September

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MOGU by 20.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MOGU by 242.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 389,086 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.78. MOGU has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

