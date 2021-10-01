Short Interest in John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Decreases By 71.4%

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZTLF remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. John Menzies has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Get John Menzies alerts:

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.