AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.49

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 271946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Get AltaGas alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.