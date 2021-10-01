Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.90. 3,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,213. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.10.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

