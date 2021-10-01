Short Interest in MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Drops By 86.7%

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MVPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Get MVP alerts:

About MVP

MVP Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of online travel services. It is a registered seller of travel, and has vendor agreements with the travel companies, including Carnival Cruises Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Apple Vacations, FunJet Vacations, Hilton, Hyatt, Hertz, Avis, United Airlines Vacat1ions, Air Canada and Westjet.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MVP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.