Short Interest in MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Drops By 86.7%

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MVPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. MVP has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
About MVP
