Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Insider Acquires £4,238.45 in Stock

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) insider Joanna de Montgros acquired 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £4,238.45 ($5,537.56).

Joanna de Montgros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Joanna de Montgros bought 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Shares of LON:DORE traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.17. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 94 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

