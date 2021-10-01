Raymond James Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

TSE CHE.UN traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.04. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

