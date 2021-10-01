Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) PT Raised to C$1.00 at Haywood Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of TSE PNE remained flat at $C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 240,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,903. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.85.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,241,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,806,975. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $231,250.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

