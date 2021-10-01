Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 276,490 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 124.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,490 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. 315,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,103. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

