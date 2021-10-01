Hutchinson Capital Management CA Increases Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. CDK Global comprises 3.7% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned 0.25% of CDK Global worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $43.35. 10,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

