Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,184 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after buying an additional 2,355,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,772,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $207.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.